|
|
|
ATKINSON On 24th August 2019
peacefully in hospital
Jim
aged 84 years.
Devoted husband of Betty (dec) loving father of Peter and David, much loved father-in-law to Julie and Claire, beloved grandad of Lee, Kelly, Joseph and Benjamin and
a close friend to Dorothy.
Funeral Service to be held at Whittle Methodist Church on Friday 13th September at 12:30pm followed by committal at Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 4, 2019