B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
15:45
Lyons Lane Independent Methodist Church
Jean Sephton Notice
SEPHTON (née Porter) On the 3rd June 2019,
suddenly at her home,
Jean Christine
aged 72 years.
Dearly loved mother of Caroline,
loving mother in law to Ian and a dear friend to many.
Family flowers only please,
donations, if desired, payable to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, for the Dialysis Unit,
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
Lyons Lane Independent Methodist Church on
Friday 14th June at 3.45pm,
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 12, 2019
