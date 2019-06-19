Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00
St. Mary's R.C. Church
Euxton
Jean Quentin

Notice Condolences

Jean Quentin Notice
QUENTIN (née Slater) On 31st May 2019,
peacefully in hospital
Jean Elizabeth
'Liz'
Aged 93 years
Beloved wife of the late Vic,
dearly loved aunt and great aunt.
Funeral Service to take place
at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Euxton
on Monday 24th June at 10:00am
followed by interment in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Diabetes UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 19, 2019
