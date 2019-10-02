|
|
|
NEWTON Peacefully in hospital
on 25th September 2019,
Janet Elizabeth
aged 57 years
Dearly loved mother of Jake,
loving mother-in-law of Lynsey, devoted grandma of Archie Samuel, beloved daughter of Bette and the late George, a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt.
Mourners are welcome to bring a small simple flower of their choice to weave into the coffin.
At Janet's request, please wear bright colours (no black)
Donations, if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation or Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral Service will be held at Chapel House Christian Fellowship, Moor Road, Chorley on
Monday 7th October at 11:45am, followed by Service and Committal at Thorncliffe Crematorium, Barrow-in-Furness at 2:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 2, 2019