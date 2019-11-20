Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
13:00
St. Paul's Church
Adlington
WINSTANLEY On 13th November 2019
James Barry (Barry)
aged 74 years
Beloved husband of 50 years to Margaret, loving dad to Sarah, Martin and the late Ian,
a devoted grandad.
In heavenly love abiding.
The Funeral Service will take place at St. Paul's Church, Adlington on Monday 25th November at 1:00pm followed by committal at Overdale Crematorium (East Chapel)
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, payable to
St. Catherine's Hospice or St. Pauls Church c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 20, 2019
