|
|
|
WHITTAKER On 3rd October 2019 peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital
James (Jim)
Aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of Marion, dearly loved dad of Tim, Louise, Clare, Philip, David and John. A wonderful grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place
at Euxton Parish Church on
Monday 14th October at 2:45pm
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Euxton Parish Church
or Derian House
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019