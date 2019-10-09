Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
14:45
Euxton Parish Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Whittaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Whittaker

Notice Condolences

James Whittaker Notice
WHITTAKER On 3rd October 2019 peacefully at Royal Preston Hospital

James (Jim)
Aged 94 years.
Beloved husband of Marion, dearly loved dad of Tim, Louise, Clare, Philip, David and John. A wonderful grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service will take place
at Euxton Parish Church on
Monday 14th October at 2:45pm
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Euxton Parish Church
or Derian House
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.