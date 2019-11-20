|
BAGOT On 14th November 2019,
fortified by the Rites of
Holy Mother Church
James
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Imelda, dearly loved father of Chris, Bernadette and Michael, loving father-in-law to Cathy, Andrew and Malgosia, devoted grandad of Ruth, Solomon, Charlie, Archie, Joseph and Ania.
Reception of the body into
St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Chorley on Tuesday 26th November at 7:00pm. Requiem Mass will be held on Wednesday 27th November at 2:30pm followed by interment in the churchyard at St Mary's R.C. Church, Euxton.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Genesis Care c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 20, 2019