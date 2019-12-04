Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
James Ascroft Notice
Ascroft On 26th November 2019
James
aged 70 years.

Dearly loved husband of Denise, loving dad of Angela and Paul, father-in-law of Justyna and Iain and will be missed by his grandchildren.
The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 5th December 2019
at 11.30am.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to go to the
Christie or Southport Hospital
c/o the family.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane,
Coppull
PR7 5BZ
Tel: (01257) 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 4, 2019
