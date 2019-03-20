|
|
|
WALKER On 14th March 2019,
peacefully at Chorley Hospital
Isabel Kent (Issy)
aged 84 years
Beloved wife of the late John,
a dear mum and grandma.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
St. Michaels Church, Croston, followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All funeral service details
and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 20, 2019
