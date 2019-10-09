Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
13:30
All Saints Parish Church
Chorley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Grundy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Grundy

Notice Condolences

Irene Grundy Notice
GRUNDY (née Robinson) On 29th September 2019 peacefully at St. Catherine's Hospice

Irene
aged 74 years

A dearly loved mum,
mother-in-law, sister,
auntie and friend.

In God's Keeping

Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Parish Church, Chorley on Friday 11th October at 1:30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

All are invited to wear
colourful attire if preferred.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice or
All Saints Parish Church
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.