GRUNDY (née Robinson) On 29th September 2019 peacefully at St. Catherine's Hospice
Irene
aged 74 years
A dearly loved mum,
mother-in-law, sister,
auntie and friend.
In God's Keeping
Funeral Service will take place at All Saints Parish Church, Chorley on Friday 11th October at 1:30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All are invited to wear
colourful attire if preferred.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice or
All Saints Parish Church
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019