FOSTER The family of the late Irene Foster would like to sincerely thank all friends and neighbours for their loving words of comfort, cards of condolence and donations received.
Heartfelt thanks to all the staff from Brindle Ward, Chorley Hospital for their wonderful care and support.
Thanks to Mr. Alan Gagan and Style Catering for their professional service.
Special thanks to Fr. Neil Kelley for his kind and thoughtful ministrations also to B. Livesey Ltd. Funeral Directors for their dignified and professional arrangements.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 4, 2019