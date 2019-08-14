|
|
|
FOSTER (née Hodgson) On 3rd August 2019, in hospital
Irene
aged 91 years
Beloved wife of the late Tommy,
a dear auntie, great auntie
and friend.
'Sadly missed'
Funeral Service to take place at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley on Thursday 22nd August at 12:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. George's Parish Church, Chorley c/o the Funeral Directors (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 14, 2019