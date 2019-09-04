|
SHAW (née Rawlinson) On 30th August 2019
peacefully in hospital
Hilda 'Bobbie'
aged 75 years
Devoted wife of Howard (dec), beloved mother of Russell and Nicola (dec), much loved nan to George and Jennifer, loving sister to Peter, sister-in-law to Sue and mother-in-law to Elaine.
Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired,
to Derian House or
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 4, 2019