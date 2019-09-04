Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda Shaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda Shaw

Notice Condolences

Hilda Shaw Notice
SHAW (née Rawlinson) On 30th August 2019
peacefully in hospital

Hilda 'Bobbie'
aged 75 years

Devoted wife of Howard (dec), beloved mother of Russell and Nicola (dec), much loved nan to George and Jennifer, loving sister to Peter, sister-in-law to Sue and mother-in-law to Elaine.

Funeral service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 13th September at 10:30am.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired,
to Derian House or
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.