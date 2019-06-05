|
MILLER On 30th May 2019 peacefully
in Chorley Hospital and lately of
Westwood Residential Home
Hilda
Aged 104 years
Beloved wife of the late Stanley,
loving mother of Margaret
andMichael, much loved
mother-in-law, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral Service to take place at
St Peter's Parish Church, Chorley on Monday 10th June at 11:30am followed by a private family committal at Charnock
Richard Crematorium.
Family flower only please. Donations, if desired to
St Peter's Parish Church, Chorley or British Heart Foundation c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
