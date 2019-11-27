|
|
|
LOPACINSKI (née Fritz) On 17th November 2019, peacefully in Marley Court Nursing Home, Fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church
HILDA
aged 90 years.
R.I.P.
Devoted wife of the late Jozef Kazimierz (Kashiu) and a much loved and valued friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's RC Church, Chorley on Friday 29th November at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 27, 2019