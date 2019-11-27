Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
14:30
St. Mary's RC Church
Chorley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hilda LOPACINSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hilda LOPACINSKI

Notice Condolences

Hilda LOPACINSKI Notice
LOPACINSKI (née Fritz) On 17th November 2019, peacefully in Marley Court Nursing Home, Fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church

HILDA
aged 90 years.
R.I.P.

Devoted wife of the late Jozef Kazimierz (Kashiu) and a much loved and valued friend to many.

The funeral service will take place at St. Mary's RC Church, Chorley on Friday 29th November at 2:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -