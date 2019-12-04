|
|
|
FRENCH On the 26th November, peacefully at Marley Court Rest Home,
Hilda, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Edward 'Ted'
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
St. Catherine's Hospice c/o
the funeral director
(please gift aid, if possible)
Funeral service will be held at Hillside Methodist Church on Friday 6th December at 10.30am, followed by Committal at Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd., Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 4, 2019