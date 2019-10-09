Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Hayes

Notice Condolences

Harry Hayes Notice
HAYES On 2nd October 2019 peacefully
in Chorley Hospital
Harry Urmston
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene, dearly loved dad to Susan, Pauline and Julie, loving father-in-law, devoted grandad, great grandad and great, great grandad.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October
at 11:30am.
The cortege will pause briefly at the entrance to Yarrow Valley Park at 11:00am before continuing via home to the crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory,
if desired, to R.S.P.B
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.