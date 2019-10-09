|
|
|
HAYES On 2nd October 2019 peacefully
in Chorley Hospital
Harry Urmston
aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of the late Irene, dearly loved dad to Susan, Pauline and Julie, loving father-in-law, devoted grandad, great grandad and great, great grandad.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October
at 11:30am.
The cortege will pause briefly at the entrance to Yarrow Valley Park at 11:00am before continuing via home to the crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory,
if desired, to R.S.P.B
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019