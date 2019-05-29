Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
16:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
George Guard Notice
GUARD On the 22nd May 2019,
peacefully in hospital

George Smith Guard
aged 96 years.

Beloved husband of
the late Doreen,
dearly loved father of Nicholas,
Wendy, Alison and Richard,
a dear father-in-law
and grandfather.

Flowers welcome, or
donations if preferred,
to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)

Funeral Service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 31st May
at 4:30pm.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 29, 2019
