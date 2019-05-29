|
GUARD On the 22nd May 2019,
peacefully in hospital
George Smith Guard
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of
the late Doreen,
dearly loved father of Nicholas,
Wendy, Alison and Richard,
a dear father-in-law
and grandfather.
Flowers welcome, or
donations if preferred,
to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral Service will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Friday 31st May
at 4:30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 29, 2019
