Geoffrey Heyworth

Geoffrey Heyworth Notice
HEYWORTH On 3rd November 2019, peacefully in Royal Preston Hospital
Geoffrey
aged 85 years
Beloved husband of Rita,
dearly loved father of David, loving brother-in-law of Marlene, Fred, Dian and Peter (dec)
and a much loved uncle.
Funeral Service will be held at
St James's Parish Church, Chorley on Wednesday 13th November at 12:15pm followed by committal at Pleasington Crematorium at 1:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
The Children's Society or
St James's Parish Church, Chorley c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 6, 2019
