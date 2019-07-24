|
|
|
HITCHEN On 21st July 2019,
peacefully at home with his
wife Barbara by his side
Fred
aged 84 years.
Loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
'Sadly missed,
forever in our hearts'
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 1st August at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019