B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Fred Hitchen

Notice

Fred Hitchen Notice
HITCHEN On 21st July 2019,
peacefully at home with his
wife Barbara by his side
Fred
aged 84 years.
Loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
'Sadly missed,
forever in our hearts'
Funeral Service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 1st August at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice or Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019
