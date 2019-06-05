Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30
All Saints Parish Church
Chorley
Frank Oakley Notice
OAKLEY On 27th May 2019,
peacefully in
Chorley Lodge Care Home
Frank
aged 79 years
Beloved husband of Sylvia,
much loved father of Stuart,
dearly loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and
friend to many.
Funeral Service to take place
at All Saints Parish Church, Chorley on Tuesday 11th June
at 11:30am followed
by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
