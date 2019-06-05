|
|
|
OAKLEY On 27th May 2019,
peacefully in
Chorley Lodge Care Home
Frank
aged 79 years
Beloved husband of Sylvia,
much loved father of Stuart,
dearly loved brother,
brother-in-law, uncle and
friend to many.
Funeral Service to take place
at All Saints Parish Church, Chorley on Tuesday 11th June
at 11:30am followed
by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to Dementia UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
