ROWORTH On 16th March 2019, at his home Lower House Fold Farm
Francis Raymond
(Ray)
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Elizabeth (Betty),
loving dad to Philip, David (dec), Michael, Mary, Andrew, Henry, Jinny, Peter and Ann, a dear grandad and great grandad.
Called in from the fields,
loved and remembered always.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Barnabas Parish Church, Heapey.
All funeral service details
and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 20, 2019
