Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Roworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis Roworth

Notice Condolences

Francis Roworth Notice
ROWORTH On 16th March 2019, at his home Lower House Fold Farm
Francis Raymond
(Ray)
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Elizabeth (Betty),
loving dad to Philip, David (dec), Michael, Mary, Andrew, Henry, Jinny, Peter and Ann, a dear grandad and great grandad.
Called in from the fields,
loved and remembered always.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Barnabas Parish Church, Heapey.
All funeral service details
and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.