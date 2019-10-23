Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
09:00
St Mary's RC Church
Chorley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Ince
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Ince

Notice Condolences

Frances Ince Notice
INCE (née Eccles) On 17th October 2019,
peacefully at
The Adelphi Care Home
Frances
aged 89 years
Beloved wife of the late Thomas, dearly loved mother to
Christine and Julie, grandmother of Helena and Rebecca
and great grandmother
to George and Owen.
Requiem Mass will take place
at St Mary's RC Church Chorley
on Wednesday 30th October at 9:00am followed by interment
at Chorley Cemetery
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired,
to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.