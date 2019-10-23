|
|
|
INCE (née Eccles) On 17th October 2019,
peacefully at
The Adelphi Care Home
Frances
aged 89 years
Beloved wife of the late Thomas, dearly loved mother to
Christine and Julie, grandmother of Helena and Rebecca
and great grandmother
to George and Owen.
Requiem Mass will take place
at St Mary's RC Church Chorley
on Wednesday 30th October at 9:00am followed by interment
at Chorley Cemetery
Flowers welcome.
Donations, if desired,
to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 23, 2019