|
|
|
Heaps Peacefully in Haighfield Nursing Home on 10th November 2019, Florence (Flo) aged 96 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ronnie.
Dearly loved mum of Sandra and Diane, mother-in-law of Rob and Russ, much loved nanna to Susan, David, Jennifer and Stephen and a loving nanna Flo to Georgia, Leonie, Olivia, Kieran, Joe and Callum.
The funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Alzheimer's Research UK c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull
PR7 5BZ Tel: (01257) 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 20, 2019