|
|
|
HARBOUR (née Hanson) On 6th October 2019,
peacefully in hospital
Florence
aged 92 years.
Devoted wife of David (deceased), beloved mum of David (deceased) and Kenneth, loving mother-in-law of Anne, much loved grandma of Keely, Carl and Emma and great grandma of Amy, Jake, Eddie, Oliver, Ava and Connlly.
Funeral Service to be held at Pleasington Crematorium on Monday 21st October at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, payable to Alzheimer's Society c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 16, 2019