|
|
|
FAUNCH On 12th July 2019, suddenly at home with her family
EVELYN
aged 78 years
Beloved wife of Derek,
dearly loved mother of Shirley, Andrew, Stuart (dec) and Mark, loving mother-in-law,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019