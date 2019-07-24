Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Faunch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Faunch

Notice Condolences

Evelyn Faunch Notice
FAUNCH On 12th July 2019, suddenly at home with her family
EVELYN
aged 78 years
Beloved wife of Derek,
dearly loved mother of Shirley, Andrew, Stuart (dec) and Mark, loving mother-in-law,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 25th July at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to Derian House c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.