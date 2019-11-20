|
|
|
BARNES (née Mitchell) On 13th November 2019,
suddenly in
Royal Preston Hospital
Esther
aged 92 years
Beloved wife of Robert,
dearly loved sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, great great aunt and a dear friend to many
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Chorley Methodist Church
and Christian Aid c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All funeral service details and enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 20, 2019