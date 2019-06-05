Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Entwistle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Entwistle

Notice Condolences

Ernest Entwistle Notice
ENTWISTLE On 31st May 2019
peacefully in
Marley Court Nursing Home
Ernest (Ernie)
Aged 88 years.

Beloved husband of Joyce,
dearly loved father of Neil and Barry, loving step father,
father-in-law and grandad.

Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 14th June at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
North West Air Ambulance c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.