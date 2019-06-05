|
ENTWISTLE On 31st May 2019
peacefully in
Marley Court Nursing Home
Ernest (Ernie)
Aged 88 years.
Beloved husband of Joyce,
dearly loved father of Neil and Barry, loving step father,
father-in-law and grandad.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 14th June at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
North West Air Ambulance c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
