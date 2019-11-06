Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
11:00
Rivington Parish Church
Eric Spencer Notice
SPENCER On 30th October 2019
in Royal Preston Hospital
Eric
aged 95 years
Devoted husband of the
late Joyce, beloved dad of Neil and father-in-law of Mandy,
dear grandad of Daniel and Oliver and great grandad of
Harrison Eric.
Funeral service will take place
at Rivington Parish Church on Monday 11th November at 11:00am followed by interment in
the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired to
Adlington Cricket Club c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 6, 2019
