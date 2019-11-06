|
|
|
SPENCER On 30th October 2019
in Royal Preston Hospital
Eric
aged 95 years
Devoted husband of the
late Joyce, beloved dad of Neil and father-in-law of Mandy,
dear grandad of Daniel and Oliver and great grandad of
Harrison Eric.
Funeral service will take place
at Rivington Parish Church on Monday 11th November at 11:00am followed by interment in
the churchyard.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired to
Adlington Cricket Club c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 6, 2019