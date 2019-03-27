|
|
|
IDDON On 14th March 2019,
in Royal Preston Hospital
Eric
aged 86 years
L.C.C Rtd
A very dearly loved and special
husband to Margaret,
dear brother of Roland (dec),
brother-in-law especially to
the late Marian also a very dear
uncle, cousin, great uncle, neighbour and friend to many.
'To us you were someone very special but words could never say how much we love you and will miss you every day'
Family flowers only please. Donations, if so desired,
to North West Air Ambulance,
St Mary's Parish Church,
Eccleston and Eccleston Brass Band payable to Mrs. M Iddon c/o the Funeral Director.
Black clothing optional.
A service of thanksgiving will be held at St Mary's Parish Church, Eccleston on Wednesday 27th March at 1:30pm prior to committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More