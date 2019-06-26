|
|
|
FAIRHURST (Nee Longshaw) On the 20th June 2019,
peacefully at
The Beeches Care Home,
Enid Mary,
aged 83 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
dearly loved mother to Stephen, dear mother in law to Gillian, loving and devoted grandmother to Ottilie and Myles Henry and dear sister to Norman (deceased).
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Dementia UK
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 1st July at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 26, 2019
Read More