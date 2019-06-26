Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid Fairhurst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Fairhurst

Notice Condolences

Enid Fairhurst Notice
FAIRHURST (Nee Longshaw) On the 20th June 2019,
peacefully at
The Beeches Care Home,
Enid Mary,
aged 83 years.

Beloved wife of the late Eric,
dearly loved mother to Stephen, dear mother in law to Gillian, loving and devoted grandmother to Ottilie and Myles Henry and dear sister to Norman (deceased).

Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Dementia UK
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).

Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Monday 1st July at 2.30pm.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.