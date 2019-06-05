|
|
|
HILTON On 30th May 2019,
peacefully at
Springfield Nursing Home
Elsie May
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence, dearly loved mother of Colin, Stephen and the late Keith,
devoted gran and great gran.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to The Paget's Association
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
