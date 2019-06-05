Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Hilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Hilton

Notice Condolences

Elsie Hilton Notice
HILTON On 30th May 2019,
peacefully at
Springfield Nursing Home
Elsie May
aged 94 years.
Beloved wife of the late Lawrence, dearly loved mother of Colin, Stephen and the late Keith,
devoted gran and great gran.
Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 13th June at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to The Paget's Association
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.