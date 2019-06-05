|
|
|
CARTER On 29th May 2019,
peacefully at Chorley Lodge
Elizabeth Rose
aged 77 years
Dearly loved mother of James, dear mother-in-law of Fiona, much loved grandmother to Samuel, dear sister of Gladys, Dorothy and Doris, sister-in-law to Joan,
a dear auntie and godmother,
also much loved partner of
the late Peter Harrison.
Funeral Service will be held at
Brindle St. James Church on Thursday 13th June at 10:30am followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to Cuerden Valley Park Trust c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid, if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
