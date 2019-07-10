Box 29th March 1950 - 3rd July 2019.

Peacefully in St Catherine's Hospice following a short illness, with his family by his side.

Edward

"Eddie" "Ted"

Of Chorley for over 40 years

and formerly of Lisburn,

Northern Ireland.

Much loved son of the late Annie and Ted Box, beloved husband of Morag, devoted dad to Lynsey and Donna, dear father-in-law to Paul, loving grandpa to Hallie, much loved brother to Christine (dec), Yvonne and Jacqueline, dear brother-in-law to David (dec) and Brian, dearly loved uncle

and great uncle.

Much loved friend to many.

Funeral service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 11th July at 10:30am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to

St Catherine's Hospice

c/o the Funeral Director

(please Gift Aid if possible)

The family wish to thank all the staff at St Catherine's Hospice, District Nurses, Chorley Hospital, GP's and staff at Regent House Surgery for their help and support at this difficult time.

"He lived for those he loved and those he loved... Remember"

All enquiries to Messrs. B Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 26260 Published in Chorley Guardian on July 10, 2019