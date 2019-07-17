Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
13:30
All Saints Church
Chorley
Griffiths (née Heywood) on 9th July 2019,
peacefully in hospital

Dorothy
aged 85 years.

Devoted wife of David,
beloved mother to Paul and Sarah, much loved mother-in-law of Samer and Sarah, loving grandmother of William and Elsie.

Funeral Service to be held at
All Saints Church, Chorley on Thursday 18th July at 1:30pm followed by a private
family committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Help the Homeless or
The Children's Society c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 17, 2019
