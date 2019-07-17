|
|
|
Griffiths (née Heywood) on 9th July 2019,
peacefully in hospital
Dorothy
aged 85 years.
Devoted wife of David,
beloved mother to Paul and Sarah, much loved mother-in-law of Samer and Sarah, loving grandmother of William and Elsie.
Funeral Service to be held at
All Saints Church, Chorley on Thursday 18th July at 1:30pm followed by a private
family committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Help the Homeless or
The Children's Society c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid, if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 17, 2019