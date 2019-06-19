|
|
|
EUBANK (née Hatch) On 12th June 2019,
peacefully at Marley Court Rest Home.
Doris
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leonard,
dearly loved mother of Michael, dear mother-in-law to Janet, loving and devoted nan to Clare and great nanna to Matilda
Funeral service will be held at
St. Paul's Parish Church, Adlington on Friday 21st June at 12:00 noon followed by committal at
Overdale Crematorium, Bolton.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired,
to St. Paul's Parish Church, Adlington or St. Catherine's Hospice c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 19, 2019
