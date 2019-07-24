|
JEBSON Lorna and family would like to extend their sincere thanks to everyone for all their love and support and for the many messages of sympathy, flowers and charity donations
received in memory of Derek.
Special thanks to Doctor Robinson and everyone at Withnell Health Centre and The Rosemere Centre for their care over the past years.
Grateful thanks to
Rev'd Graham Cutler for a very loving, thoughtful
and comforting service.
Thanks also to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd for their efficient and
sensitive services.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019