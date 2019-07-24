Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Jebson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Jebson

Notice

Derek Jebson Notice
JEBSON Lorna and family would like to extend their sincere thanks to everyone for all their love and support and for the many messages of sympathy, flowers and charity donations
received in memory of Derek.
Special thanks to Doctor Robinson and everyone at Withnell Health Centre and The Rosemere Centre for their care over the past years.
Grateful thanks to
Rev'd Graham Cutler for a very loving, thoughtful
and comforting service.
Thanks also to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd for their efficient and
sensitive services.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.