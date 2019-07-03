Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00
Withnell Fold Methodist Chapel
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
13:30
Pleasington Crematorium
Derek Jebson Notice
JEBSON On 22nd June 2019 at home.
Derek Earle
Aged 86 years

Dearly loved husband of Lorna, devoted and much loved father of
Lesley and Carol, dear father in law of Adam and Stephen, cherished grandad of William.

Funeral Service to take place at Withnell Fold Methodist Chapel on
Tuesday 9th July at 12 noon and
afterwards at Pleasington
Crematorium at 1:30pm.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired to The Rosemere Centre, British Heart Foundation or Arthritis UK c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)

All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 3, 2019
