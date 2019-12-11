Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Derek Harrison Notice
HARRISON Suddenly on the
2nd December 2019,

Derek
aged 70 years.

Beloved husband of Julie,
dearly loved dad to Lorraine
and Lindsay and a loving and devoted grandad to Laura,
Adam and Ellie.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie
c/o the funeral director,
(please gift aid if possible)

Funeral service and Committal
will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Thursday 12th December
at 2.30pm.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Dec. 11, 2019
