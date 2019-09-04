|
|
|
TOTHAM On 23rd August 2019,
peacefully in Coniston House Care Home after a long illness
Dawn Anita
aged 89 years
Beloved wife of Maurice,
dearly loved mother of Anthony and a loving mother-in-law
of Bernie
Funeral Service will be held at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley on
Thursday 5th September at 12:30pm, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society or RSPCA
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 4, 2019