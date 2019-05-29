|
|
|
HEALD David William On 20th May 2019 in hospital,
aged 81 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Joyce, much loved dad of Gillian and Pamela, dear grandpa of Alice. Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service and Interment at Euxton Parish Church on
Friday 31st May at 12 noon.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Porta Trust, supporting the House of Ants in Mozambique (a charity to feed and house Orphan Children).
Inquiries to G C Whalley & Daughter, Churchside
Funeral Home, Longton
Tel: 01772 612900 or 612848
Published in Chorley Guardian on May 29, 2019
Read More