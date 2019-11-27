Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Coppull)
Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 5BZ
01257 793880
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
13:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for David Cole
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Cole

Notice Condolences

David Cole Notice
Cole David Peacefully in hospital on
Friday 15th November 2019,
aged 74 years.
Reunited with his beloved
wife Janet.
David will be greatly missed by all his loving family, many friends
and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 28th November
at 1.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
will be given to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity
in memory of David.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull
PR7 5BZ Tel: (01257) 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -