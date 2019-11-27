|
Cole David Peacefully in hospital on
Friday 15th November 2019,
aged 74 years.
Reunited with his beloved
wife Janet.
David will be greatly missed by all his loving family, many friends
and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 28th November
at 1.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
will be given to Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Charity
in memory of David.
All enquiries to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd, Bentham House, 220 Spendmore Lane, Coppull
PR7 5BZ Tel: (01257) 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 27, 2019