BRADLEY On 17th July 2019, in hospital
David
aged 71 years
Beloved husband of Jean,
a loving dad and grandad.
Loved and remembered always
A special thank you to all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards, flowers and donations
to St. Catherine's Hospice.
Thank you to the Doctors and Nurses for their care over the last few years, to Fr. Straszak for a lovely service and to all the staff at B. Livesey Ltd for their dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 7, 2019