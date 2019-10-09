|
ALEXANDER On the 30th September 2019, peacefully in hospital,
David Alan,
aged 62 years.
Dearly loved son of the late Alec and Josie, loving brother of John and Elaine, dear brother in law
of Sally and Michael,
loving uncle to Bridget, Donna, Liana, Fallon, John, Mark and Adam and a loving great uncle.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Diabetes UK c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at Christ Church, Charnock Richard on Tuesday 15th October at 1.30pm, followed by Committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd., Tel 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 9, 2019