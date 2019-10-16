|
|
|
DONEGAN On 7th October 2019, peacefully at Stocks Hall Care Home, Mawdesley
Daniel Patrick
'Danny'
aged 96 years.
Loving father to
Michael, Sheila and Elizabeth and a proud grandfather of
Brendan, Fiona, Laura and Emma.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St. Mary's R.C. Church, Chorley on Tuesday 29th October at 12 noon,
followed by interment
in the churchyard at
St Mary's R.C. Church, Euxton.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if preferred,
to British Heart Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs
B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 16, 2019