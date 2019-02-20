Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00
St Oswald's
Coppull
View Map
Service
Following Services
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Cyril Melling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cyril Melling

Notice Condolences

Cyril Melling Notice
Melling Cyril Peacefully in Springfield Nursing Home, Coppull on February 8th, only a few days short of his 95th birthday.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret, a much loved dad of Carole and Paul, proud grandad of Kate, Richard and Alex as well as doting great-grandad of Olivia.

Funeral Mass at St Oswald's, Coppull on Tuesday 26th February at 10am followed by cremation at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
The RAF Benevolent Fund,
c/o Kenyons Funeral Directors,
182 Eaves Lane, Chorley. PR6 0AU. (01257 754169)
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.