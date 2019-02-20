|
Melling Cyril Peacefully in Springfield Nursing Home, Coppull on February 8th, only a few days short of his 95th birthday.
Beloved husband of the late Margaret, a much loved dad of Carole and Paul, proud grandad of Kate, Richard and Alex as well as doting great-grandad of Olivia.
Funeral Mass at St Oswald's, Coppull on Tuesday 26th February at 10am followed by cremation at Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
The RAF Benevolent Fund,
c/o Kenyons Funeral Directors,
182 Eaves Lane, Chorley. PR6 0AU. (01257 754169)
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 20, 2019
