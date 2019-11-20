|
|
|
VOSPER CURT The family of the late Curt Vosper wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends and neighbours for the overwhelming response, condolences, Mass offerings, flowers, cards and letters of sympathy, attendance at Mass and the generous donations to North West Air Ambulance Charity.
Special thanks to staff at
Royal Bolton Hospital and Wythenshawe Hospital CTCCU
for their care.
Thanks to Father Rebello and Father Chinnery for the comforting service and to Howarth's Funeral Service for their dignified assistance
and support.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 20, 2019