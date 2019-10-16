Home

Howarth's Funeral Service (Astley Bridge)
Peel House, 638 Blackburn Road
Bolton, Lancashire BL1 7AL
01204 309609
Requiem Mass
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00
St Brendan's RC Church
Longsight, Bolto
Curt Vosper Notice
VOSPER Curt It is with great sadness that
the family announce the sudden loss of Curt on 5th October 2019
aged 56 years.
Dearly loved husband of Anne, devoted dad of Emily and Hannah, much loved son of the late
Lily and Bert and a dear
nephew, cousin, son-in-law,
brother-in-law and friend.
Requiem Mass will be offered
in St Brendan's RC Church, Longsight, Bolton BL2 3JF
on Thursday 17th October at 10.00am followed by a
private burial.
Family flowers only, donations please for the North West Air Ambulance Charity.
All donations and enquiries to Howarth's Funeral Service,
638 Blackburn Road, Bolton,
BL1 7AL. Tel 01204 309609 www.1hfs.co.uk
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 16, 2019
