B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
15:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Clyde Morris Notice
Morris on 15th July 2019, peacefully

Clyde
aged 90 years.

Devoted husband to
Gladys (deceased),
beloved father to Sandra,
much loved brother to Maureen and Wilson (deceased), a loving uncle to Neil, Russell, Dean and Darren and a good friend to Don.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director
(Please Gift Aid if possible).

Funeral Service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 25th July at 3:30pm

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019
