Morris on 15th July 2019, peacefully
Clyde
aged 90 years.
Devoted husband to
Gladys (deceased),
beloved father to Sandra,
much loved brother to Maureen and Wilson (deceased), a loving uncle to Neil, Russell, Dean and Darren and a good friend to Don.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director
(Please Gift Aid if possible).
Funeral Service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Wednesday 25th July at 3:30pm
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019